Man arrested after viral attacks on LA-area motorists' vehicles

CA man charged with assault with a deadly weapon, investigation ongoing

Associated Press
A man suspected of being the Tesla driver seen in viral videos attacking Los Angeles-area motorists' vehicles with a pipe was arrested during the weekend, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.

Nathaniel Walter Radimak, 36, was arrested Sunday by major crimes unit officers in connection with assaults he is believed to have committed Jan. 11 while driving a Tesla Model X on State Route 2, the CHP said.

"The assaults were captured on a dash-cam video and several leads were provided to our department by the public which led to the arrest," the CHP said.

A California man charged with his involvement in viral videos seen attacking LA-area drivers' vehicles. California officials have an ongoing investigation. 

The video showed that the Tesla did not have a rear license plate.

Other drivers came forward with accounts of attacks after video of the Jan. 11 attacks aired.

Radimak was booked into a Los Angeles Police Department jail for investigation of assault with a deadly weapon and on two unspecified outstanding warrants.

It was not immediately known whether Radimak has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.