California Tesla driver arrested after video captures road rage attack, authorities say

Nathaniel Walter Radimak was arrested Sunday near Los Angeles, authorities said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A man suspected being behind the wheel of a Tesla vehicle in California and committing an assault in a road rage attack that was captured on video has been arrested, authorities said Monday. 

The California Highway Patrol said Nathaniel Walter Radimak was taken into custody Sunday in connection with assaults on Jan. 11. He was arrested in the Los Angeles suburb of Torrance, Fox Los Angeles reported. 

ANOTHER CALIFORNIA SHOOTING LEAVES 3 DEAD, 4 INJURED IN RITZY LA NEIGHBORHOOD 

A Tesla driver suspected of assault during a road rage incident near Los Angeles has been arrested, authorities said. 

A Tesla driver suspected of assault during a road rage incident near Los Angeles has been arrested, authorities said.  (Fox Los Angeles)

Authorities said Radimak was wielding a pipe when he was seen during a road rage encounter while driving a Tesla model X in on State Route 2 near Los Angeles. 

The driver of a Chevrolet pickup truck captured a road rage incident involving the Tesla and began recording with his cellphone, the news outlet reported. Minutes later, the Tesla attempted to merge into a left lane and bumped into the Chevy, striking the front passenger side

The driver of the Tesla stopped a short distance away, got out of the vehicle and walked toward it before allegedly hitting the truck with a long "pole-like object", authorities said. 

On the video, the Tesla driver walks toward the car and three loud bangs can be heard when he is out of view. The driver walked back to the Tesla and drove away. 

Nathaniel Walter Radimak was arrested Sunday for his alleged involvement in a road rage incident.

Nathaniel Walter Radimak was arrested Sunday for his alleged involvement in a road rage incident. (CHP)

Radimak was booked into jail for assault with a deadly weapon and has two outstanding warrants, according to the news outlet. He is being held in the Los Angeles County jail on $5,175,000 bail. 

