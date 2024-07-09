Expand / Collapse search
Hawaii

Man arrested after suspected hand grenades in carry-on prompt evacuation of Hawaii airport

Hilo International Airport was evacuated, and the Hawaii Police Department’s bomb squad was called in

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Authorities at an international airport in Hawaii arrested a traveler from Japan for "terroristic threatening" after he allegedly brought two hand grenades in his carry-on luggage.

The Hawaii Police Department and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) confirmed to Fox News Digital that Hilo International Airport was evacuated Tuesday after officials discovered two items resembling grenades during X-ray screening.

Police said Akito Fukushima of Kanazawa, Japan, was arrested for first-degree terroristic threatening after the incident.

akito fukushima

Akito Fukushima of Kanazawa, Japan, was arrested for first-degree terroristic threatening. (Hawaii Police Department)

Around 5:30 a.m. local time Tuesday, TSA agents said they discovered two items resembling grenades while screening Fukushima’s carry-on bag. They said he was departing the country.

Out of an abundance of caution, the airport was evacuated, and the Hawaii Police Department’s bomb squad investigated the grenades.

Upon further inspection by specialists, TSA said, the grenades were "determined to be inert."

The TSA logo

The TSA said Hilo International Airport was evacuated Tuesday. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

At 6:45 a.m., Fukushima was arrested and transported to the police department's East Hawaii Detention Facility.

The Hawaii Police Department reminded the public that replicas of explosives, such as hand grenades, are prohibited in checked and carry-on baggage.

Operations resumed at the international airport at 6:50 a.m., TSA said.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.