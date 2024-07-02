Expand / Collapse search
Hawaii

2 men near Oprah's Hawaii ranch arrested on suspicion of illegal hunting

Two 19-year-old men arrested near Oprah Winfrey’s ranch on Hawaiian island Maui

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Two 19-year-old men arrested on a public road in Hawaii that runs through Oprah Winfrey’s property on the island of Maui last month were suspected of illegal hunting, officials said Monday.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) identified the men as Luke Allen and Ty Munoz, both of Upcountry Maui.

Conservation officers stopped Allen and Munoz just before midnight on June 21 after witnessing them allegedly using a spotlight for hunting purposes, according to the state agency. The suspects were found near the intersection of Thompson Road and Kamaʻole Road, in the Kula area of Upcountry Maui, authorities said.

The public road runs through private property owned by the Oprah Winfrey Ranch. Winfrey reportedly owns nearly 1,000 acres on the island.

Men arrested

Two 19-year-old men were arrested last month on a road within Oprah Winfrey's property on the Hawaiian island of Maui after authorities say they were suspected of illegal hunting. (Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources via AP)

"Last month, DLNR reached out to Upcountry ranchers regarding their efforts to prevent illegal poaching throughout the area and we agreed to cooperate," Winfrey’s production company, Harpo, told The Associated Press in an emailed statement on Monday. "The arrests did not happen on the property."

Men arrested

While the men were not caught hunting, officials said authorities found a loaded shotgun and a loaded rifle in their vehicle. Maui County prosecutors will review the case and determine if there will be charges. (Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources via AP)

While the men were not caught actively hunting, officers found a loaded shotgun, a loaded rifle and ammunition in their truck, officials said.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of hunting on private lands without permission, not having a hunting license, hunting with the use of an artificial light and other violations. Allen was also arrested for an unregistered semi-automatic rifle.

Maui County prosecutors will review the case and determine if there will be charges. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

