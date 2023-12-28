Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Man arrested for allegedly bludgeoning woman to death with sledgehammer on college campus

Jeffery Davis, 40, allegedly attacked the woman as she was collecting recyclables

By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published
A man has been arrested in the alleged sledgehammer killing of a woman on a community college campus in Los Angeles Christmas Eve morning.

Jeffery Davis, 40, allegedly bludgeoned the victim to death at around 7 a.m. Sunday in the 16000 block of Crenshaw Boulevard in the city of Torrance. The location is on the campus of El Camino College.

The victim, who was of Asian descent and in her early 60s, was collecting recyclables on campus when Davis allegedly attacked her, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) said in a news release.

El Camino college Entrance

The entrance to El Camino College. A woman in her 60s was killed in an attack on the campus Christmas Eve. (Google Maps)

Officers from the El Camino College Police Department initially responded, and the victim was rushed to a hospital.

She died of her injuries Christmas Day.

A motive for the attack has not been established, although a spokesperson for the LASD told Fox News Digital it was likely random.

Officers from the El Camino College Police Department nabbed Davis later on Christmas Eve near the college campus, a spokesperson for the LASD told Fox News Digital. 

A Los Angeles County Sheriff badge

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department badge (Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

The LASD is now investigating the case and said Davis was initially charged with attempted murder. The spokesperson said he expects those charges to be updated since the victim has died. 

Another LASD spokesperson said Davis was "transit living in the area" and known in the area. The spokesperson said Davis has prior arrests but was unable to say what they were for. 

A map pinpointing El Camino college

A map pinpoints El Camino College in the city of Torrance in Los Angeles.  (Google Maps)

No one else was injured during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, the LASD said.

The attack took place while El Camino College was closed for winter recess, according to Fox 11.

