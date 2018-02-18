Man arrested after breaching security at Illinois airport

Several weekend flights were delayed or canceled at an Illinois airport after a man tried to use a stolen vehicle to ram the main terminal and breached security.

The Gen. Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport in central Illinois says in a news release that the man was taken into custody and to a hospital after the incident early Saturday. The airport was closed for a few hours.

Airport officials say the man used the car to try to ram the building but was unsuccessful. He then forced his way inside and spent several minutes in a secured area before trying to break into a police vehicle.

The man's condition wasn't immediately clear, nor whether he had been charged. The Associated Press couldn't reach Peoria County sheriff's officials Sunday.

Authorities believe the incident was isolated.