Passenger arrested after alleged anti-Semitic rant during Thanksgiving eve Delta flight: report

A passenger traveling on Thanksgiving eve allegedly went on a mid-air anti-Semitic tirade aboard a Delta flight from Washingon, D.C., to Atlanta-- asking "all Jews to raise their hands"-- and was arrested after the plane landed, a report said.

David Toaff, 37, was intercepted at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport arrival gate just before 8 p.m., WXIA-TV reported. The Delta #1822 flight departed from the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

"Today a man on my plane went on an anti-Semitic tirade and demanded ‘all Jews raise their hands’ so he could ‘indentify (sic) them,'" a passenger posted on Twitter along with the video of the police encounter. Toaff had refused to give officers his I.D. and “continued the disturbance,” Atlanta police told the station.

Fox News reached out to Delta early Thursday and did not get an immediate response.

"I'm not a bad person," Toaff reportedly told officers before asking, "What did I do wrong?"

A bystander off camera responds: “You’re a Nazi.”

Atlanta Police continued to soothe the man and attempt to lead him away, but the man appeared to struggle to break free.

"You're making it worse for yourself," one officer says. The officers eventually handcuff Toaff and lead him out through a security door.

“Incredible work by Atlanta police.” — Jordan Dale, passenger aboard flight

A passenger praised the three officers for how they handled the situation, tweeting, “Incredible work by Atlanta police.”

Toaff was taken to Clayton County Jail and charged with obstruction and disorderly conduct, police told WXIA-TV.