Los Angeles police search for man they say brutally punched 2 women on viral video

Authorities in Los Angeles are looking for a suspect who they say was captured on video Saturday brutally punching two women at a hot dog stand.

The LAPD said the incident occurred in Downtown Los Angeles.

“Someone knows him, and we would like to be one of those people,” read a tweet by LAPD on Tuesday along with a video clip.

Los Angeles’ Fox 11 reported that the two female victims had overheard the suspect arguing with a vendor about a $6 hot dog and stepped in to defuse the situation. The suspect is seen in the video surrounded by onlookers and flees the scene after the alleged punches.

Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to call 213-996-1851 or 213-486-6606 for after hours.