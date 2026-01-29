Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota

Man allegedly tried busting Luigi Mangione out of jail with BBQ fork, pizza cutter while posing as FBI agent

Minnesota man Mark Anderson allegedly impersonated FBI agent at Brooklyn detention center where accused CEO killer is held

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
A Minnesota man armed with a BBQ fork and a pizza cutter was arrested at a Brooklyn jail Wednesday after allegedly impersonating an FBI agent in an attempt to bust high-profile inmate Luigi Mangione out of custody.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the Eastern District of New York, Mark Anderson was arrested at the Metropolitan Detention Center after claiming he had a court order authorizing an inmate’s release.

While the complaint does not name the inmate Anderson sought to free, a law enforcement source told Fox News it was Mangione, the man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December 2024.

At about 6:50 p.m., Anderson allegedly approached the intake area and told uniformed Bureau of Prisons officers he was an FBI agent carrying paperwork "signed by a judge."

Luigi Mangione appears at the Manhattan Supreme Court.

Luigi Mangione attends an evidentiary hearing in the murder case of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, at the Manhattan Supreme Court in New York on Dec. 18, 2025. (Shannon Stapleton/Pool/Reuters)

When asked for federal credentials, Anderson reportedly presented his Minnesota driver’s license, claimed he was carrying weapons, and threw a stack of documents at officers that an FBI agent described as legal claims against the U.S. Department of Justice.

Officers detained Anderson on the spot and searched his backpack, where they found a large barbecue-type fork and a pizza cutter.

The BBQ fork and pizza cutter along with a Minnesota driver's license.

A Minnesota man allegedly posing as an FBI agent was arrested at a Brooklyn jail after trying to free Luigi Mangione using fake paperwork and odd weapons. (Department of Justice)

The New York City Police Department and FBI later responded, and Anderson was taken into federal custody.

Authorities said no inmate was released, and the incident did not disrupt facility operations.

Metropolitan Detention Center Brooklyn.

Mark Anderson allegedly tried to free Luigi Mangione from a Brooklyn jail by posting as an FBI agent. Authorities said he was armed with a BBQ fork and a pizza cutter. (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

Anderson is charged with impersonating a federal officer, a felony that carries a potential sentence of up to three years in prison.

Mangione has been held at the MDC since his arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of Thompson, a killing that drew national attention and intensified scrutiny around executive security. He remains in custody as the case proceeds.

