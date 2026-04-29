Man accused of repeatedly trespassing at CIA headquarters in Virginia

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A Texas man was arrested after repeatedly trying to breach CIA headquarters over the course of four days, telling officers he believed he was "intended" to be there despite multiple warnings to stay away.

Federal authorities charged Connor Lynn Mayo with criminal trespass after investigators say he drove up to the CIA’s main gate in Langley, Va., multiple times between April 24 and April 27, according to court documents obtained by FOX5 DC.

Mayo most recently approached the facility around 9:40 a.m. Monday, according to court records, driving past posted warning signs and visitor detours in a white Hyundai Elantra with Texas plates.

As a CIA police officer questioned Mayo, he was unable to provide suitable identification and tried to speed away, WUSA9 reported, citing the charging documents. Mayo was eventually stopped when the officer used a diversionary tactic.

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After running Mayo’s license plate, CIA police said they recognized Mayo as the same individual they believed was involved in two earlier incidents.

On April 24, Mayo allegedly drove up to the main entrance and was ordered to leave. Two days later, authorities say he returned and "piggy-backed" behind an authorized vehicle to slip past a security barrier. Officers issued him a citation at the time and warned him he would be arrested if he came back.

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Despite the warning, Mayo returned Monday, leading to his arrest.

When questioned, Mayo allegedly admitted he knew he was trespassing and acknowledged he had been warned previously not to return. He told officers he believed he was "intended to be at CIA," documents state.

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Investigators said Mayo also told officers he had visited the Pentagon the day before and expressed a desire to be taken into custody.

Authorities have not indicated a motive for the repeated attempts. The investigation remains ongoing.