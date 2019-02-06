Expand / Collapse search
Man arrested in alleged Super Bowl ticket scam that even ensnared his mom

By Frank Miles | Fox News
Gwinnett County Police charged 48-year-old Ketan Shah with one count of felony theft by conversion. Shah is a prominent Atlanta-area businessman arrested for exploiting Super Bowl fans — including his mother. (Gwinnett County Police)

A prominent Atlanta-area businessman has been arrested over allegations he exploited Super Bowl fans — including his mother — in a ticket scam to the tune of tens of thousands of dollars, police said.

Gwinnett County Police charged 48-year-old Ketan Shah with one count of felony theft by conversion, FOX 5 Atlanta reported.

At least six people reportedly told Gwinnett Police in Georgia that Shah had offered to sell them Super Bowl tickets. His mother was among those who filed police reports on him; she is alleged to have lost $36,000.

FOX 5 Atlanta reported that Shah, who hadn’t been seen since Jan. 3, was arrested at a California casino; one of its workers recognized him from the media coverage, and reported him to the local sheriff’s office.

He was jailed in California pending extradition back to Georgia.

The Georgia Indo-American Chamber of Commerce’s website said Shah was suspended from its board of directors. The group said it had no connection to the alleged scheme.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

