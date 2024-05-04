Expand / Collapse search
Sharks

Man, 65, bitten by shark off South Carolina coast while spearfishing, Coast Guard says

A passenger on the boat with the victim applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding until Coast Guardsmen arrived

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
A man spearfishing off the coast of Charleston, South Carolina on Thursday was bitten by a shark, according to Coast Guard Sector Charleston.

The 65-year-old victim was bitten Thursday night about 20 miles off the Charleston coast, Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno said via local news outlet WCSC.

The man was out at sea on a 28-foot boat.

fin of a great white shark

A 65-year-old man was bitten by a shark while he was spearfishing off the coast of Charleston, South Carolina, on Thursday, the Coast Guard told local news outlets. (iStock)

A passenger on the boat with the man applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding until Coast Guardsmen arrived.

Charleston Harbor Marine Police responded to the boat and assessed the man's injuries, determining that the bleeding had stopped, Moreno said.

Police then directed the boat to head into the Charleston Harbor to meet EMS at Tad Street next to Coast Guard Station Charleston.

U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flying

A passenger on the boat with the man bitten by the shark applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding until Coast Guardsmen arrived. (U.S. Coast Guard)

EMS transported the man to the Medical University of South Carolina for further treatment. His condition remains unclear as of Friday night.