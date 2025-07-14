Mamdani's former intern called activism 'jihad' and confronted police officers as 'pigs'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former intern for New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani appeared in a resurfaced video calling activism "jihad" while encouraging protesters to get suspended or arrested in defiance of "settler colonialism."

The footage of Hadeeqa Malik shows her calling out Muslims who haven't taken to the streets.

"The true believer knows that none of this is in vain, that this is all Jihad," said Malik in the recently resurfaced video, using the Muslim term for holy war.

"So, the conversation of doxing, the conversation of getting arrested and suspended, I think it’s time for Muslims to start to say, 'All right, all right, so what? Do what you want. I'm going to do what I got to do,'" she added.

Malik served as a communications, outreach, policy, and constituent services intern at Mamdani's state Assembly office during the summer of 2024.

A photo shows the pair smiling for a selfie. Her profile also said she recently began work as an outreach coordinator for the Counsel on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR.

She also served as the president of City College of New York chapter for Students for Justice in Palestine from June 2024 to June 2025, her profile states.

Over the more than two-hour video during a webinar, Malik responded to concerns about protesters possibly getting doxed, suspended and arrested.

"How gangster are you?" she asked. "And I know everybody has their own families and has an education and everything. It’s just a question."

She noted that getting suspended or doxed is "bound to happen… when you’re doing something for the sake of Allah here in the West it will never, ever be in vain, and the true believer does not fear that."

In another video, Malik was seen screaming at a reportedly Muslim New York police officer at an anti-Israel protest.

"Let’s read the badges of the pigs," she said, as she read the names of the officers aloud. The composed Muslim officer was singled out as she appeared to say he brought shame on his name.

"To the pigs who can call themselves by the name of Islam, put some respect on their names!" she said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Mamdani's campaign and attempted to reach out to Malik.