US

Male model charged in gruesome New York City apartment lobby stabbing

Dynus Saxon, 20, was charged with murder and manslaughter

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
New York City local describes scene of stabbing allegedly involving male model: ‘Bloody’ Video

New York City local describes scene of stabbing allegedly involving male model: ‘Bloody’

Fox News spoke with a New York City woman who said that she saw the aftermath of a stabbing in Mott Haven on Sunday. The suspect, a male model named Dynus Saxon, was arrested for the crime. (Source: Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

A 20-year-old male model has been charged in the stabbing death of a man in New York City, prosecutors said Saturday.

On late Friday, 20-year-old Dynus Saxon was arraigned and charged in the Nov. 10 killing of 35-year-old Kadeem Grant. He has been charged with second degree murder, first degree manslaughter, and fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) previously confirmed to Fox News Digital that they found the 35-year-old victim stabbed in his chest in a Mott Haven apartment building.

"[P]olice responded to a 911 call of a male stabbed inside of 384 Grand Concourse, within the confines of the 40 Precinct," the NYPD's statement said. "Upon arrival, officers observed a 35-year-old male with a stab wound to the chest. EMS responded to the location and pronounced the male deceased at the scene."

MALE MODEL ARRESTED, ACCUSED OF STABBING MAN IN GRUESOME APARTMENT MURDER: ‘SUPER BLOODY’

File photo of male model Dynus Saxon who is accused in the stabbing murder of Kadeem Grant

Dynus Saxon poses for a photo at the NE Management Halloween Party at Starchild Rooftop Bar & Lounge at CIVILIAN Hotel in New York City on October 27, 2022. (Marco Bahler/BFA.com/Shutterstock)

Saxon will be held without bail until his next court date on Dec. 3.

Prosecutors said he had a large bandage on his right hand because of an injury he sustained during the stabbing incident, the Daily News reported.

Prosecutors have not shared a motive for the stabbing.

File photo of male model Dynus Saxon who is accused in the stabbing murder of Kadeem Grant

Dynus Saxon poses for a photo at the NE Management Halloween Party at Starchild Rooftop Bar & Lounge at CIVILIAN Hotel in New York City on October 27, 2022.  (Marco Bahler/BFA.com/Shutterstock)

At the scene of the stabbing, a resident told Fox News that the victim was "super bloody."

"I heard that there was, like, tons of blood in the lobby," the woman said, adding her brother obtained a photo of the scene. "The guy that my brother showed me, he looked very bloody, like he was in his underwear or something. … He looked super bloody.

"He was like just laying on the ground, handcuffed behind his back, cops everywhere," she added. "He was like in his drawers, bloody, bloody hands, bloody on his thigh. Crazy."

Male model murder scene where Dynus Saxon is accused in the stabbing death of Kadeem Grant

Police investigate the scene where the body of 35-year-old Kadeem Grant was found in The Bronx, NY, Sunday, November 10, 2024. The prime suspect in the slaying is 20-year-old male model, Dynus Saxon. (Peter Gerber)

Saxon published his modeling work on his Instagram account, which appeared to be deactivated on Tuesday. He was previously represented by ONE Management, but his portfolio was recently removed from the agency's website.

The company told Fox News Digital it has cut ties with the suspect.

"We once represented him," a spokesperson said. "However, we do not currently represent Dynus, and he is not currently associated with ONE."

Fox News Digital's Andrea Margolis and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

