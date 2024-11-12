Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

Male model arrested, accused of stabbing man in gruesome apartment lobby murder: 'Super bloody'

Dynus Saxon, 20, was charged with murder and manslaughter

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
close
New York City resident describes scene of stabbing allegedly involving male model: ‘Bloody’ Video

New York City resident describes scene of stabbing allegedly involving male model: ‘Bloody’

Fox News spoke with a New York City woman who said she saw the aftermath of a stabbing in Mott Haven Sunday. The suspect, a male model named Dynus Saxon, was arrested. (Source: Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

A male model was booked by police after he allegedly stabbed and killed a man in an apartment lobby in the Bronx over the weekend.

Dynus Saxon, 20, was charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter Monday, according to police. He was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed the arrest to Fox News Digital Tuesday. Officials said they learned of a stabbing in a Mott Haven apartment building shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

"[P]olice responded to a 911 call of a male stabbed inside of 384 Grand Concourse, within the confines of the 40 Precinct," the NYPD's statement said. "Upon arrival, officers observed a 35-year-old male with a stab wound to the chest."

CHILD DIES AT HALLOWEEN ATTRACTION DURING PRANK GONE WRONG: 'HORRIFIC ACCIDENT'

File photo of male model Dynus Saxon who is accused in the stabbing murder of Kadeem Grant

Dynus Saxon poses for a photo at the NE Management Halloween Party at Starchild Rooftop Bar & Lounge at Civilian Hotel in New York City Oct. 27, 2022.  (Marco Bahler/BFA.com/Shutterstock)

"EMS responded to the location and pronounced the male deceased at the scene."

The victim was identified as Kadeem Grant, 35. The NYPD also noted they recovered a knife at the scene.

A resident later told Fox News she saw a picture of the aftermath of the incident, describing it as "crazy."

"I heard that there was, like, tons of blood in the lobby," the woman said, adding her brother obtained a photo of the scene. "The guy that my brother showed me, he looked very bloody, like he was in his underwear or something. … He looked super bloody.

MAN DIES IN FREAK ACCIDENT INVOLVING FROZEN HAMBURGERS: 'DIFFICULT TO HEAR'

Male model murder scene where Dynus Saxon is accused in the stabbing death of Kadeem Grant

Police investigate the building where the body of 35-year-old Kadeem Grant was found in the Bronx, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. The prime suspect in the slaying is 20-year-old male model Dynus Saxon. (Peter Gerber)

"He was like just laying on the ground, handcuffed behind his back, cops everywhere," she added. "He was like in his drawers, bloody, bloody hands, bloody on his thigh. Crazy."

Saxon published his modeling work on his Instagram account, which appeared to be deactivated on Tuesday. He was previously represented by ONE Management, but his portfolio was recently removed from the agency's website.

The company told Fox News Digital it has cut ties with the suspect.

"We once represented him," a spokesperson said. "However, we do not currently represent Dynus, and he is not currently associated with ONE."

File photo of male model Dynus Saxon who is accused in the stabbing murder of Kadeem Grant

Dynus Saxon poses for a photo at the NE Management Halloween Party at Starchild Rooftop Bar & Lounge at Civilian Hotel in New York City Oct. 27, 2022.  (Marco Bahler/BFA.com/Shutterstock)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities are investigating.

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.