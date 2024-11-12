Male model arrested, accused of stabbing man in gruesome apartment lobby murder: 'Super bloody'

A male model was booked by police after he allegedly stabbed and killed a man in an apartment lobby in the Bronx over the weekend.

Dynus Saxon, 20, was charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter Monday, according to police. He was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed the arrest to Fox News Digital Tuesday. Officials said they learned of a stabbing in a Mott Haven apartment building shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

"[P]olice responded to a 911 call of a male stabbed inside of 384 Grand Concourse, within the confines of the 40 Precinct," the NYPD's statement said. "Upon arrival, officers observed a 35-year-old male with a stab wound to the chest."

"EMS responded to the location and pronounced the male deceased at the scene."

The victim was identified as Kadeem Grant, 35. The NYPD also noted they recovered a knife at the scene.

A resident later told Fox News she saw a picture of the aftermath of the incident, describing it as "crazy."

"I heard that there was, like, tons of blood in the lobby," the woman said, adding her brother obtained a photo of the scene. "The guy that my brother showed me, he looked very bloody, like he was in his underwear or something. … He looked super bloody.

"He was like just laying on the ground, handcuffed behind his back, cops everywhere," she added. "He was like in his drawers, bloody, bloody hands, bloody on his thigh. Crazy."

Saxon published his modeling work on his Instagram account, which appeared to be deactivated on Tuesday. He was previously represented by ONE Management, but his portfolio was recently removed from the agency's website.

The company told Fox News Digital it has cut ties with the suspect.

"We once represented him," a spokesperson said. "However, we do not currently represent Dynus, and he is not currently associated with ONE."

Authorities are investigating.