Majority of Texas teachers are considering quitting: survey

Discord between teachers and state legislators is the main reason for the dissatisfaction, according to the survey

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
A majority of Texas teachers are apparently on the verge of quitting, according to a new survey.

The study, which was conducted by the Texas State Teachers Association, says that 70% of the 688 teachers surveyed are seriously considering leaving their profession.

The number is the highest recorded by the TSTA, which has been tracking teachers' concerns in the Lone Star State for over four decades. The survey recorded that 53% of the teachers they asked considered leaving their jobs in 2018. 

About 94% of surveyed teachers attested to the pandemic increasing stress in their professional lives, while 84% said their workload and planning requirements increased. Around 41% of respondents said they took on extra jobs throughout the year.  

Many teachers cite remote learning as a huge source of stress.

According to TSTA, the main reason is discord between Texas teachers and legislators – with teachers feeling they are not listened to or paid adequately.  

"If situations don’t improve, if the political climate doesn’t improve and the members of the legislature don’t start spending more money on public education and teacher’s salaries, it may get worse," Texas State Teachers Association Clay Robison told KTBC. "The people that suffer are the school children. Their learning loss could get worse and that puts the future of Texas at risk." 

Many Texas teachers feel that state legislators do not listen to them, leading to dissatisfaction. 

"I think a lot of that [discord] built up and a lot of teachers said, ‘well, I’m out of here," Robison added.

A whopping 94% of respondents say that COVID led to increased stress in their professional lives. 

The news comes as the U.S. experiences a teacher shortage, with districts from New York to Minnesota experiencing vacancies. DeKalb Independent School District in Texas shifted to a four-day weekly schedule on Monday. The district hopes that the extra day off will give teachers adequate time to prepare for the week.