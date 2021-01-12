Expand / Collapse search
Great Plains, East warm up as heavy snow slams Northwest

Parts of the Northern and Central Plains will see temperatures 30 degrees above average

By Julia Musto | Fox News
After a chilly winter storm smacked Texas and other parts of the Gulf Coast, a newly-formed atmospheric event will dump snow, rain and more on the Pacific Northwest this week. 

Residents can expect to see heavy precipitation and potential flooding over the next couple of days as a slow low-pressure system moves East. 

According to the National Weather Service, moderate flash flood warnings are in place for both coastal and inland areas of the Northwest. 

Disc golfers make their way through the snow at their tournament in Cameron Park in Waco, Texas, on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)

California, Oregon and Washington are all expecting several inches of rain

Spokane's KHQ reported Tuesday that damaging gusts could fell trees and widespread power outages are possible. 

Heavy snowfall will be a concern for the Cascade Range and Northern Rocky Mountains through mid-week, where more than a foot of snow is predicted.

High wind advisories will also take effect for Montana and Colorado's Front Range as the system moves.

To the East, states will see a major warmup, with temperatures shifting to 10 to 20 degrees above average.

Over parts of the Northern and Central Plains, some spots may reach up to 30 degrees above average, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Afterward, another cold front is expected to hit the Midwest, Plains and Eastern Great lakes with more wintry conditions.

