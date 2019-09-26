Expand / Collapse search
Health care
Maine woman receives 500 letters from health insurer in five days

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Maine woman's recent experience with a health insurance company was a bit overwhelming. Perhaps more than a bit.

By her reckoning, it sent her 500 letters in a span of five days.

"I thought I was being punked, that someone was messing with me,"  Windham resident Stephanie Lay told WCSH-TV.

The letters from UnitedHealthcare were sent to Lay's 19-year-old son, Bryce, who has autism. They were addressed to Maine's Department of Health and Human Services -- in Cincinnati.

"Where is the ME DHHS office in Cincinnati, Ohio?" she is asking.

Most of the letters said the company had denied a $54 payment. Others said payments were being denied for $0, Lay said, for claims that had never been made.

One small irony, Lay said, was that each letter advertised a "Go Paperless" initiative.

A spokeswoman for UnitedHealthcare said the company is looking into the issue.