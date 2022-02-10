A Maine psychologist owed upward of $200,000 after suing for being underpaid

BANGOR, Maine — A female psychologist who sued because she was underpaid compared to her male colleagues is owed more than $200,000, a federal judge ruled.

A judge this week ordered triple the lost wages to be paid to Dr. Clare Mundell after concluding Acadia Hospital violated the Maine Equal Pay Act, according to Portland law firm Johnson, Webbert & Garvan LLP.

Mundell contended her hourly rate was $50 an hour at Acadia Hospital while several two men made $90 and $95 respectively.

Northern Light, Acadia’s owner, said the company intends to appeal. "Northern Light Health is committed to treating all of its employees, regardless of gender, or any other protected class, fairly and equitably as it works to provide top-quality care to the people of Maine, especially during this pandemic," spokesperson Suzanne Spruce said in a statement.

There are broad implications. In his ruling, U.S. District Judge said his decision "will require employers to track compensation differentials" and to articulate an authorized reason for such pay disparity.

Mundell, who was hired in 2017, said she brought her concerns to management after learning of the pay discrepancies. The hospital acknowledged there were disparities, she said, but declined to acknowledge they were based on gender. She resigned in 2020, and sued in 2021.