Maine woman missing while visiting New York City, last seen in Times Square

She was seen getting into a vehicle with a group of people, police said.

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Authorities in New York City are assisting in the search for a Maine woman who was last seen in Times Square on Monday before she vanished. 

Christine Hammontree, 29, a resident of Plymouth, Maine, was last seen on surveillance footage at a McDonald's in the tourist-heavy area around 2 a.m. Monday, the Falmouth Police Department said. She was getting into a vehicle with a group of people, who have not been identified.

Her parents reported her missing Tuesday. 

Christine Hammontree, 29, was last seen in the early Monday hours in New York City’s Times Square, police said.

The New York Police Department told Fox News it is assisting in the investigation into Hammontree's disappearance and is asking the public for assistance. 

She was wearing an oversized blue t-shirt, cut-off light blue jeans, sandals, and black Ray-Ban sunglasses when she was last seen, police said. She was also carrying an orange backpack.

Falmouth police Lt. Jeffrey Pardue told Fox News that Hammontree was originally from Maine but had lived in New York City for a period of time before returning to the state. 

