Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maine

Maine mass shooting suspect's family 'very cooperative' in manhunt that discovered his body: police

Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck said at the press conference that the suspect's family was 'very cooperative'

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Maine state government held a press conference this weekend to give updates on the Lewiston, Maine, mass shooting case.

Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck gave greater insight Saturday into the manhunt that ultimately found suspect Robert Card's body in an overflow parking location.

"The Maine State Police tactical team ultimately were the ones that located the body within one of those trailers," said Sauschuck. "This is a tractor trailer style — you know, you picture that 18-wheeler. This is what the trailer would look like. A box trailer is where he was located. Right in the back of that."

BIDEN PRAISES POLICE IN MAINE MASS SHOOTING CASE, DEMANDS GOP HELP PASS GUN LEGISLATION 

Sauschuck

Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck speaks at a press conference Saturday regarding the recovery of shooting suspect Robert Card's body after a days-long manhunt. (Maine Governor's Office)

"So he was found inside one of those boxes that was unlocked from the outside," he added.

Law enforcement discovered the Lewiston, Maine, mass shooting suspect dead on Friday, ending a manhunt that has captured the nation's attention for days.

Card is the primary suspect in Wednesday's mass shooting in Lewiston at Schemengees Bar and Grille and the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley in which 18 people were killed and another 13 were injured.

MAINE SENS COLLINS, KING REACT TO MASS SHOOTING SUSPECT FOUND DEAD: 'COLLECTIVE SIGH OF RELIEF'

Robert Card is pictured

Robert Card, the suspect in Wednesday’s mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine. (Maine Department of Public Safety)

Hundreds of law enforcement officers, including FBI, SWAT and the BORTAC Border Patrol units worked to locate Card, who was described by officials as armed and dangerous during the manhunt. 

"I was asked about cooperation of the family at one point, and this family has been incredibly cooperative with us," said Sauschuck.

Schemengees Bar and Grille in Lewiston, Maine

Law enforcement officers gather outside Schemengees Bar and Grille in the aftermath of a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, on Friday. (AP/Matt Rourke)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He continued, "Truth be told, I think the first three people that called us to positively identify this individual based on the photos that were released were family members."

State officials also announced they are establishing a "family assistance center" that will cater to the needs of victims' families at a central location. 

Sauschuck said the center is "intended to be a one-stop-shop kind of thing, one central space for victims and their support persons to gather so that they don't have to make multiple stops for multiple different agencies to seek assistance." 

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com