Maine mass shooting suspect Robert Card found dead with apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

The suspected mass shooting suspect was found by a dumpster

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten , Michael Ruiz , Jacqui Heinrich Fox News
Published | Updated
WATCH LIVE: Officials update public after Maine mass shooting suspect found dead

Robert Card, the suspect in Wednesday's massacre that killed 18 people in Lewiston, Maine, has been found dead, law enforcement sources tell Fox News.

Law enforcement sources said that Card was found dead by the dumpster near a recycling plant in Lisbon, Maine with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities said that the suspect previously worked at the recycling plant, but did provide details.

Lewiston Police have stated that Robert Card is a person of interest in a mass shooting on Wednesday. (Lewiston Police Department)

Card was the subject of a 2-day-long manhunt that followed the mass shootings at the Sparetime Recreation bowling alley and Schemengees Bar and Grille.

Specific details were not immediately available.

The Maine Medical Examiner

The Maine Medical Examiner released the identities of the 18 victims from Wednesday's shooting. (The Maine Medical Examiner)

A press conference is scheduled for 10 p.m.

Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich, CB Cotton and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

