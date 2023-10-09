Expand / Collapse search
Maine

Maine authorities arrest man who allegedly killed 3-year-old girl on Christmas Day

The ME murder suspect, Tyler Witham-Jordan, was the boyfriend of the girl’s mother

Associated Press
Published
A man has been charged with murder in connection with the Christmas Day death of a 3-year-old girl, Maine State Police said.

Tyler Witham-Jordan, 29, of Edgecomb, was arrested Friday in the death of Makinzlee Handrahan, police said in a news release.

Police said they received a 911 call the morning of Dec. 25, 2022, in Edgecomb, saying that the child was not breathing. She was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Maine Fox News graphic

Tyler Witham-Jordan, of Maine, was arrested Friday in the Christmas Day death of 3-year-old Makinzlee Handrahan.

The medical examiner's office in Augusta ruled the death a homicide, but police said Friday that the cause of death is being withheld at this time.

Witham-Jordan was the boyfriend of Makinzlee's mother at the time, police said. He was jailed in Wicasset.

His attorney, James Howaniec, told The Associated Press on Saturday that he expects Witham-Jordan to be brought into court on Tuesday. He said he had no further information.