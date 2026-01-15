National park warns against dangerous crowding and traffic amid new volcano eruption

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted again this week — drawing renewed attention to Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and fresh safety warnings.

The Jan. 12th event marks the volcano's 40th eruptive episode since 2024, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

In a Facebook post announcing the eruption, park officials cautioned that increased interest in the activity could lead to heavy traffic and busy conditions near the park.

RESEARCHERS FIND 'COMPELLING EVIDENCE' OF POSSIBLE NOAH'S ARK REMAINS IN ONE COUNTRY

Officials urged visitors to plan ahead, slow down, follow posted signs — and park only in designated areas.

The current eruption inside the Halemaʻumaʻu crater can be viewed from several overlooks along Crater Rim Drive, though visibility can change quickly and weather such as fog or rain may obscure the lava, the park’s website noted.

"Consider factors such as viewing experience, long waits and crowds, hiking ability and available time when selecting where to view the eruption," the park said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Park officials also warned that changing weather conditions, including rain, fog and reduced visibility, can affect both viewing conditions and travel within the park.

Beyond traffic and viewing conditions, officials are also monitoring environmental impacts from the eruption.

The eruption is producing significant volcanic gas emissions, Fox Weather reported.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

"Volcanic gas, which is made up of water vapor, carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide, can be released during eruptions and can be hazardous to areas immediately downwind of the eruption," Fox Weather said.

Officials advised visitors to monitor air quality conditions, as volcanic gases can be especially hazardous for children and people with respiratory conditions.

Kīlauea has been erupting episodically since late December, the USGS said.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

The most eruptive episodes have lasted less than 12 hours — and they're separated by pauses that can last days or weeks.

The USGS also reported a small swarm of low-magnitude earthquakes beneath the Halemaʻumaʻu crater on Wednesday, noting that activity remains confined within the Kīlauea caldera.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park for further comment.