Travel

National park warns against dangerous crowding and traffic amid new volcano eruption

Park officials say most episodes last less than 12 hours, with pauses lasting days or weeks between eruptions

By Kelly McGreal Fox News
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts ahead of Christmas Video

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts ahead of Christmas

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano sent lava up to 1,400 feet in the air Tuesday, marking its 39th eruption of the year.

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted again this week — drawing renewed attention to Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and fresh safety warnings. 

The Jan. 12th event marks the volcano's 40th eruptive episode since 2024, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

In a Facebook post announcing the eruption, park officials cautioned that increased interest in the activity could lead to heavy traffic and busy conditions near the park.

Officials urged visitors to plan ahead, slow down, follow posted signs — and park only in designated areas.

The current eruption inside the Halemaʻumaʻu crater can be viewed from several overlooks along Crater Rim Drive, though visibility can change quickly and weather such as fog or rain may obscure the lava, the park’s website noted.

Visitors watch and take pictures of the eruption of the Kilauea volcano.

Park officials warned that heightened interest in the eruption may result in traffic congestion and crowded conditions around the park. (William Campbell/Getty Images)

"Consider factors such as viewing experience, long waits and crowds, hiking ability and available time when selecting where to view the eruption," the park said.

Park officials also warned that changing weather conditions, including rain, fog and reduced visibility, can affect both viewing conditions and travel within the park.

People watching Kilauea volcano erupt at night.

The ongoing eruption in the Halemaʻumaʻu crater is visible from multiple overlooks along Crater Rim Drive. (Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Beyond traffic and viewing conditions, officials are also monitoring environmental impacts from the eruption.

The eruption is producing significant volcanic gas emissions, Fox Weather reported.

"Volcanic gas, which is made up of water vapor, carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide, can be released during eruptions and can be hazardous to areas immediately downwind of the eruption," Fox Weather said.

Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii erupts for 25th time since December

Officials are monitoring environmental impacts, as the eruption is releasing hazardous volcanic gases. (USGS -M. Zoeller/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Officials advised visitors to monitor air quality conditions, as volcanic gases can be especially hazardous for children and people with respiratory conditions.

Kīlauea has been erupting episodically since late December, the USGS said.

The most eruptive episodes have lasted less than 12 hours — and they're separated by pauses that can last days or weeks.

The USGS also reported a small swarm of low-magnitude earthquakes beneath the Halemaʻumaʻu crater on Wednesday, noting that activity remains confined within the Kīlauea caldera.

Fox News Digital reached out to Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park for further comment.

Kelly McGreal is a production assistant with the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

