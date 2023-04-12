Father of missing Minnesota woman's children breaks silence 12 days after vanishing

The father of Madeline Kingsbury’s children said he "has nothing to do with Maddi's disappearance," in a lengthy written statement through his lawyer.

This is the first time Adam Fravel has publicly said anything since Kingsbury went missing on March 31 after they dropped their children off at day care around 8 a.m.

He was the last person to see Kingsbury alive, and he told Winona, Minnesota, police that he was with Kingsbury until about 10 a.m., left to run errands and "returned later that day, and Maddie was not home," the police chief said.

"Over the course of the last 12 days my family and I have been subject to a myriad of accusations regarding the disappearance of the mother of my children," Fravel said through his lawyer. "I did not have anything to do with Maddi’s disappearance."

MISSING MINNESOTA MOTHER MADELINE KINGSBURY'S FAMILY FEARED FOUL PLAY WHEN SHE DISAPPEARED AFTER DAY CARE DROP-OFF

COOPERATING WITH POLICE AND BEGGING FOR MADELINE'S SAFE RETURN

Fravel said in his statement that he's been cooperating with the police investigation "at every turn," which "includes sitting down for multiple interviews with Winona County law enforcement."

"I want the mother of my 5-year-old and 2-year-old to be found and brought home safely," said Fravel, whose social media includes several photos embracing his children. "I want that more than anything."

SEARCH FOR MADELINE KINGSBURY DRAWS THOUSANDS OF VOLUNTEERS: ‘WE ARE NOT GIVING UP'

Over the last 12 days since Kingsbury vanished, social media and the community have pointed the finger at Fravel and his family, even though police haven't publicly named a suspect or even acknowledged that there is a suspect.

Law enforcement and Kingsbury's family have described Madeline's disappearance as "involuntary" and "suspicious" in multiple interviews with Fox News Digital and in press releases, but they haven't provided any other details.

Providing details "would jeopardize our ability" to find the missing 26-year-old mother of two and "if warranted, hold accountable the person or persons responsible," Winona police said in its most recent statement on Wednesday.

"We remain extremely concerned for her safety," said Winona police, noting that more than 100 law enforcement and public safety personnel searched "targeted areas" on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

FAMILY OF MISSING MINNESOTA WOMAN OFFERS $50K REWARD IN ‘SUSPICIOUS’ DISAPPEARANCE

"I want Maddi home and for her to be able to be with our two children," Fravel said in his statement.

FRAVEL ON WHY HE DIDN'T ATTEND THE APRIL 5 POLICE PRESS CONFERENCE

Speculation and suspicions around Fravel intensified after he was a no-show during Winona police's April 5 press conference and wasn't among the thousands of volunteers who searched for Kingsbury on Friday and Saturday.

About a dozen family members and friends – wearing their custom-made sweatshirts with her picture, description and tipline – surrounded law enforcement as the police chief addressed the public and spoke to reporters.

Fravel was absent.

WATCH PRESS CONFERENCE

"Law enforcement advised me on April 2nd [Sunday] that they would not recommend that I attend the press conferences or that I assist in the searches due to safety concerns," Fravel said in his statement.

"However, my non-attendance and silence has been inferred by many as a sign of apathy, or worse. That could not be further from the truth."

He ended his written statement with, "God Bless the Kingsbury family and please bring her home safely."

LATEST UPDATE - WARRANTS BEING DRAFTED

Megan Kingsbury, Madeline's sister, told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview at the time that she and her family had one goal: Bring Madeline home.

That hasn't changed, and it's no different from law enforcement's goal.

On Wednesday, police said they drafted and served "numerous" search warrants based off information received via tips or through investigative discovery.

Kingsbury's van, which she was seen driving the day she went missing, has been impounded and is being processed for evidence, according to police.

NURSE REBECCA BLIEFNICK SHOT DEAD; COPS SEARCH ESTRANGED HUSBAND'S HOUSE

"Throughout the investigation, we have worked closely with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to identify and process any available forensic evidence," Winona police said. "We are following up on leads and paths of inquiry trying to get answers."

Police haven't responded to Fox News Digital's request for more information about the search warrants, and police declined to comment on Fox News Digital's questions during a brief phone call Tuesday.

"We understand just how much the community wants answers, and we are asking everyone to be patient as the investigative process unfolds," Winona police said. "We remain confident we will find Maddie and bring her home to her family."

SCHOOL SUICIDE: MOTHER OF 11-YEAR-OLD DISCOVERS OMINOUS CELLPHONE RECORDING

FRAVEL AND KINGSBURY'S RELATIONSHIP

Fravel and Kingsbury have two children – ages 2 and 5 – but it's unclear if they're still together.

Fravel's lawyer told Fox News Digital in an email that they're boyfriend and girlfriend with two kids in common, but there are reports that they were planning to split up or were already in the process of separating.

Megan hasn't discussed her sister's current relationship status to protect the integrity of the case and the search.

SEND TIPS - PRESERVE ALL VIDEO RECORDINGS FROM MARCH 31 AND APRIL 1

Police said tips from the public have been integral to the investigation. People can call 1-800-222-TIPS or go to crimestoppersmn.org/.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police have also asked everyone in the area to check their security cameras and walk their properties. Even if you don't see anything, police asked everyone to preserve all footage from March 31 and April 1.