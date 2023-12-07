Expand / Collapse search
Massachusetts

MA driver crashes into 3, including police officer, steals cruiser in Boston suburb

A Massachusetts utility crew was struck, and 1 worker is reported to have serious injuries

Associated Press
Published
  • A driver in a Boston suburb crashed into three people, including a police officer, before stealing a police cruiser on Wednesday.
  • The suspect fled and later crashed the stolen police cruiser, leading to a foot pursuit.
  • A utility crew from National Grid was struck, with one worker reportedly suffering serious injuries.

A driver in a suburb of Boston crashed into at least two individuals and a police officer before stealing a police car, fleeing the scene and then crashing the cruiser, law enforcement officials said Wednesday.

Police said they arrested the suspect after a foot pursuit. They did not immediately release the name of the male suspect.

The first crash occurred Wednesday afternoon on Totten Pond Road in Waltham, Massachusetts, about 10 miles west of Boston.

Police block roadway

Police block a roadway in Waltham, Mass., after a person in a vehicle struck and injured utility workers before stealing a police cruiser, on Dec. 6, 2023. The driver in the suburb of Boston crashed the cruiser before being captured, law enforcement officials said. (AP Photo/Michael Casey)

A spokesperson for National Grid said members of a utility crew were struck by the vehicle. At least three team members were injured and transferred to a local hospital, and indications are that at least one worker suffered serious injuries, according to the utility..

Waltham police did not immediately offer additional details.

The Middlesex District Attorney's Office and local and state police said the investigation is still active and updates will be provided as they become available.