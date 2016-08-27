Lying under oath draws California prosecutor's ire

Legal observers say lying under oath is rampant in courts across the country, yet rarely prosecuted. A California district attorney wants to change that.

Lake County District Attorney Don Anderson appointed one of his 14 prosecutors to a new perjury investigations unit earlier this year that may be the first of its kind in any district attorney's office in the country.

Anderson said he's tired of people lying under oath and getting away with it. Anderson was spurred to start the unit by the case of a man who spent 18 years in prison based on perjured testimony from a 12-year-old girl. Luther Jones, now 72, was released earlier this year after the girl came forward and said her mother told her to falsely testify in 1998 that Jones molested her.

Anderson's unit is investigating the mother.