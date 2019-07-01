Expand / Collapse search
September 11
Hero 9/11 first responder Luis Alvarez to receive posthumous key to the city after cancer death

Frank Miles
Luis Alvarez went through nearly 70 rounds of chemotherapy after breathing in toxic dust at Ground Zero.

A funeral is to be held Wednesday for the former New York City police detective who was a leader in the fight for the Sept. 11 Victim Compensation Fund, in which he'll be given a hero’s goodbye.

Detective Luis Alvarez appeared with former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart last month to plead with Congress to extend the compensation fund.

Alvarez, who died Saturday of colorectal cancer, was admitted to a hospice within days of his testimony.

Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted Monday afternoon: “This city can never repay its debt to Detective Lou Alvarez. It will be my honor to award him with a posthumous Key to the City as a symbol of our profound respect and gratitude for his service and sacrifice.”

Alvarez spent three months in the World Trade Center rubble after the 2001 attacks.

Luis Alvarez, 9/11 first responder, dies at 53Video

Researchers continue to study potential links between responders’ illnesses and toxins from the cleanup.

The bill to replenish the fund that provides compensation to those responders passed a congressional committee unanimously.

His funeral will be held at the Immaculate Conception Church in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

