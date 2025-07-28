Expand / Collapse search
Luigi Mangione

Luigi Mangione’s lawyers slam ‘vague’ allegations, demand feds show their hand in ‘barebones’ CEO murder case

Attorneys for accused UnitedHealthcare CEO killer demand more details before death penalty trial

Julia Bonavita
Luigi Mangione's defense requests to drop state charges Video

Luigi Mangione's defense requests to drop state charges

Fox News' Chanley Painter reports the latest on Mangione's legal battle as he could face the death penalty if convicted of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Attorneys for Luigi Mangione are accusing the federal government of providing "barebones, vague allegations" in their death penalty case against the accused UnitedHealthcare CEO killer. 

In a new court filing, the defense is asking a federal judge to require the prosecution to hand over information surrounding allegations intended to be proven at the sentencing phase of Mangione’s death penalty trial. 

The defense claims prosecutors’ information about various factors – such as the alleged threat to individuals other than the victim and the impact on the victim’s loved ones – "contain only barebones, vague allegations, lacking any information about the facts upon which the government intends to rely," according to the document. 

LUIGI MANGIONE'S TEAM ASKS COURT TO REMOVE 'SHACKLES,' BULLETPROOF VEST ON UNITEDHEALTHCARE CEO MURDER SUSPECT

Luigi Mangione appears in court

Luigi Mangione appears in Manhattan Criminal Court for a status hearing in New York City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. Mangione is accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel last year. (Curtis Means/Pool)

Mangione’s legal team is arguing that the lack of details prevents them from preparing to defend their client against the allegations during the trial’s sentencing phase and is in violation of the Federal Death Penalty Act. 

The document suggests an "informational outline" should be provided to the defense by Oct. 24 – 90 days from its filing. 

"The need for sufficient time to conduct such an investigation is particularly acute in this case, because the government announced its intention to seek the death penalty even before the defense had an opportunity to conduct a mitigation investigation and make a detailed factual mitigation presentation to the Department of Justice," the document reads. 

"[T]oo much is left to guesswork," Mangione's team wrote. "Notice means notice. It does not mean a scavenger hunt for clues in discovery."

LUIGI MANGIONE ARGUES DOUBLE JEOPARDY IN BID TO DROP MURDER CASE, SUPPRESS EVIDENCE

Brian Thompson in a blue button down shirt and blue zip-up smiles for the camera

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was killed in what prosecutors allege was an ideologically-motivated shooting in New York City on Dec. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/UnitedHealth Group via AP)

Mangione is accused of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan on Dec. 4, 2024 before fleeing to Pennsylvania. 

Federal prosecutors allege Mangione used a homemade ghost gun to shoot Thompson twice in the back, with authorities believing the killing was ideologically motivated due to the words "deny," "delay" and "depose" written on the ammunition found at the crime scene. 

Read the court filing here:

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office previously referred to the shooting as an act intended to "violently broadcast a social and political message to the public at large." 

LUIGI MANGIONE PROSECUTORS FIRE BACK ON ‘EAVESDROPPING’ CLAIM

Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the murder of United Healthcare CEO, Brian Thompson shouts as he is led into court

Luigi Mangione shouts while officers restrain him as he arrives for his extradition hearing at Blair County Courthouse in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (David Dee Delgado for Fox News Digital)

The prosecution also points to journal entries and a note addressed to the FBI by Mangione, in which he allegedly rails against the U.S. healthcare system, adding that "these parasites simply had it coming." 

Mangione faces several federal charges, including alleged murder through use of a firearm and stalking. Additionally, he is facing state charges in a case that is expected to proceed ahead of his federal trial. 

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to all charges. 

The Department of Justice and Mangione’s legal team did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.