Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kentucky
Published

Louisville police kill suspect after responding to shots fired call

Fatal shooting reported near downtown area of Kentucky's largest city

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Louisville police officers fatally shot a man after responding to reports of shots fired Thursday night.

GEORGIA MAN SHOT DEAD BY DRUG AGENTS, WHO CLAIM HE PULLED A GUN

Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said officers arrived on scene at 10 p.m. near Frankfort Avenue, a popular residential area dotted with eateries adjacent to downtown Louisville. About 20 minutes later, officers said over the radio that shots were being fired at them. Shortly thereafter, officers reported that the subject had been shot and was down, Gwinn-Villaroel said.

KY police officer shot in throat

Louisville, Kentucky police reportedly shot and killed a man who opened fire on them near downtown. (Fox News)

Police treated the man at the scene and he was transported to University of Louisville hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Gwinn-Villaroel said the suspect was a white man in his 30s, but did not otherwise identify him. No one else was hurt.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gwinn-Villaroel, who became the city's full-time chief late last month, spoke to reporters near the scene Thursday night. She took no questions but said further information may be available on Friday.