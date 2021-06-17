Louisville Border Patrol seizes illegal 167 pounds of testosterone, steroids worth $69K

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Louisville seized an illegal shipment of testosterone and anabolic steroids worth about $69,000.

The shipment, discovered June 10, consisted of four boxes weighing a total of about 167 pounds, CBP said. Each box contained smaller boxes with address labels for various destinations throughout the U.S.

The boxes contained vials of liquid and bags of powders and gels. CBP tested all 17 products and determined that they were either testosterone or steroids.

The shipment had come from Hong Kong and was destined for an address in Flushing, New York – a neighborhood within the borough of Queens.

Anabolic steroids are synthetically produced variants of hormones that occur naturally in the body but are abused for muscle growth and athletic performance.

Similarly, testosterone is a naturally produced hormone in the body responsible for muscle and bone growth. Abuse of either drug can lead to many problems, including mood swings and cardiovascular disease.

Fox News has reached out to CBP to inquire about any charges or arrests in the seized shipment.