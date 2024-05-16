Louisiana women say Wisconsin psychic led them to their mother's body after she disappeared

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

When Theresa Jones, a 56-year-old Louisiana mother of three and grandmother of seven, disappeared suddenly in February 2023, her daughter went on a frantic search.

Ashley Deese said she learned that her mother was missing from Union Parish on February 2 last year around 7 p.m. after Jones' boyfriend contacted Deese asking whether she had seen her mother anywhere. She hadn't.

Jones' family reported her missing that day to the Union Parish Sheriff's Office, which issued a missing persons report saying Jones had been last seen in the Evergreen community that Thursday wearing pink pajamas.

She left her phone and vehicle behind, the sheriff's office said at the time. On February 3, the sheriff's office conducted a K9 search in the area near Theresa's home, but it did not turn up any evidence related to her disappearance.

Less than a week later, on February 6, the sheriff's office announced that her body had been located in a creek.

"Jones’ family contacted UPSO stating that they had found some clothing in a wooded area near her residence that may belong to Jones. Once on scene, deputies were informed that Jones’ body had been located, floating in nearby Edmonds Creek," the sheriff's office said at the time. "The body was recovered and has been tentatively identified as that of Theresa Jones. The Union Parish Coroner’s Office was contacted, and the body was sent for an autopsy."

Deese clarified that she found her mother's jacket, but her other clothing "from the waist down" was not located.

Jones' daughters say that a Wisconsin-based psychic medium named Carolyn Clapper, founder of Next World Medium, had helped them locate their mother's body in a wooded area.

"By February 4th, law enforcement had exhausted their search for Mom, using a canine unit," Deese said. "My sister, Brittany, contacted Carolyn Clapper by phone on Sunday, February 5th, 2023, at 10:48 p.m. She answered immediately and without knowing any information regarding our mom's case or even her name. Carolyn gave a 45-minute reading, pro bono."

Clapper told Fox News Digital that she wanted to help the sisters because she heard their "desperation and worry and felt compelled to help."

"I read for them for about 45 minutes pro bono. In that time, a lot of information came through," Clapper said, "including specific details surrounding her disappearance, such as the location of personal items left behind, Theresa's interpersonal relationships with others and specific landmarks."

Deese said she had listened in on Brittney's conversation with Clapper on mute during a three-way phone call because she had been "skeptical."

"Carolyn gave us information that no one would have known unless they were there or knew our mom," she said. "None of it could have been found on the internet or anywhere else. She described my mom, her personality, and the uniqueness of relationships with those close to her. She could see everything without us telling her anything."

Clapper "described the exterior" of Jones' home, "down to the color of her carpet and where everything was, including items that were left behind after she disappeared," Deese said.

"At one point, Carolyn paused and asked Brittney if I was on the phone listening in on mute from another state. That freaked me out! How would she know that I was listening in on the reading on mute?" Deese said. "Brittney reassured her that it was only her on the phone, as not to break my cover. But Carolyn insisted that we both take thorough notes, because my mom was about to give us step-by-step instructions on where to find her body, and Carolyn said that I would be the one who would need to go find her, because I lived closest to her."

Those instructions included using a compass to find "specific landmarks, including a "huge log" south of her starting location, where her mother's body would apparently be located.

Clapper said she was "shown step-by-step instructions on where to find Theresa's remains."

"Beginning at Theresa's home, Ashley would need to head south on foot until she came to a huge, pronounced log. I was shown that the log would stop Ashley in her tracks. There would be a creek behind the log. This is where I saw Theresa's remains," Clapper said. " I was shown Theresa's body was nude from the waist down, and that her jacket wasn't far from her remains."

The day after her phone call with Clapper, February 6, Ashley went out with a friend to search the woods behind her mom's house and used a compass app on her phone to follow Clapper's directions until she apparently "came upon the huge log by the creeks," which stopped Deese in her tracks as Clapper had apparently said it would.

"I had to stop because I felt sick and began vomiting. That's when my friend found Mom's remains just feet from the log in the creek, exactly where Carolyn told us she'd be," Deese said, adding that she called Clapper later to share the news, and Clapper did another reading in which she described drugs that would eventually be found in Jones' system "and what the toxicology, pathology and coroner's report would later reveal."

Authorities closed Jones' case in August 2023, ruling her death an accidental drowning due to methamphetamine poisoning, as KNOE first reported, but Jones' daughters disagree with that finding and say they want "justice." They are urging officials to reopen Jones' case.

"Even though Mom's body was found nude from below her waist, no rape kit and no fingernail scraping [were] performed," Deese said.

When Clapper heard from Deese saying she had found their mother where Clapper said she would be, the medium said she felt "a mixed bag of emotions, as it always is" when she has "successfully located a missing person."

"My first feelings were those of relief that she was found, and gratitude to Theresa's spirit for guiding me to her body, followed by deep empathy, compassion and sadness for Ashley having been the one to have found her," Clapper said, adding that she is not releasing more details at this time due to the sensitivity of the case, and due to the fact that law enforcement has not reached out to her directly to discuss her findings.

The Union Parish Sheriff's Office did not respond to an inquiry from Fox News Digital about Jones' case.

"Repeated attempts by myself and Theresa's daughters to connect with her local law enforcement were rejected," Clapper said. "Despite my success in locating Theresa's remains within 45 minutes, pro bono, over the phone from another state, following their search using a canine unit that failed to produce any new evidence or locate Theresa."