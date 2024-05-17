Missing Colorado hiker, 23, found dead in Rocky Mountain National Park after suffering 'significant fall'

Search crews have found the body of a 23-year-old hiker who vanished earlier this week while scaling the tallest peak in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Lucas Macaj was recovered on Mills Glacier near Longs Peak, the park announced late Thursday night, with initial investigations indicating "he took a significant fall."

"Rocky Mountain National Park rangers completed an on-scene investigation and recovery operations took place by helicopter," park officials added. "His body was flown to a landing zone in Rocky Mountain National Park and transferred to the Boulder County Coroner’s Office."

Macaj was last heard from early Sunday afternoon "when he texted a friend indicating that he was on the summit" of the 14,259 ft. Longs Peak, the National Park Service says.

A search that began Monday involved multiple agencies, including the Colorado Army National Guard. Efforts to track down Macaj included "air reconnaissance, ground teams and dog teams," according to the NPS.

The NPS says "significant storms moved through high elevations in the park" on the day Macaj vanished, and his vehicle was still parked the following morning at the Longs Peak Trailhead after being reported missing.

Macaj, a member of the U.S. Space Force, was trying to summit Longs Peak by way of the Keyhole Route when he vanished.

In a description of Longs Peak, the NPS warns that "The Keyhole Route can experience winter-like conditions at any time, requiring greater skill and judgment" and to "Be prepared to turn back during sudden, drastic weather changes."