Louisiana toddler finds gun, accidentally shoots woman in back: sheriff

The woman, 30, was rushed to an area hospital

By David Aaro | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 6

A 3-year-old accidentally shot a woman in the back after finding a gun in the backseat of their parked vehicle in Louisiana, according to reports. 

The pair were sitting in the vehicle at a parking lot in Terrytown, about 5 miles southeast of downtown New Orleans – when the shooting occurred.

The woman, 30, was rushed to an area hospital, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. 

She is expected to survive, authorities told the New Orleans Advocate.

The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office didn't say whether the child was related to the woman, the paper reported

