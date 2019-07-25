Louisiana teen, 19, dies days after being pulled under by rip current at Florida beach

A Louisiana teen died Monday after she was reportedly pulled under by a powerful rip current while on vacation with her family in Florida.

Jayla Tassin, 19, was on a trip to Orlando, Fla. when her family decided to take a day-trip to Daytona Beach. While out in the water, Tassin was pulled underwater by a strong rip current and was immediately swept further out by another large wave, St. John Baptist Parish President Natalie Robottom said in a Facebook post.

BINGHAMTON UNIVERSITY MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER, 19, DROWNS AT NEW YORK PARK

“Although she was a great swimmer, Jayla was no match for the rip current that pulled her underwater in a moment’s notice,” Robottom wrote.

Tassin’s father, Bernard, told FOX8 that no one saw his daughter go into the water and that her “lifeless” body was found by a woman in the water who brought her to shore.

“We did CPR on her and to no avail and paramedics showed up. They put the oxygen on her, they took her away to the hospital,” he said.

DAD DROWNS AFTER SAVING DAUGHTER, 8, FROM FLORIDA RIP CURRENT: POLICE

Tassin stayed in the hospital for several days before dying from her injuries Monday.

Her father wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday that Tassin saved the lives of four other people by donating her organs.

“2 people received the gift of life through her kidneys, 1 person received her liver, and 1 person received her pancreas. She still lives through other people,” his post read.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tassin graduated from Eat St. John High School on May 22 and was set to leave for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on August 18, Robottom said.

She was described as an “active” and “vibrant” member of her community and parish.