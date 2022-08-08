New Orleans woman charged with stabbing two toddlers, leaving one dead

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 4-year-old girl died and a 2-year-old is in critical condition after a New Orleans woman allegedly stabbed the two toddlers repeatedly on Sunday.

Janee Pedescleaux, 31, is facing charges of 2nd-degree murder, attempted 2nd-degree murder and 2nd-degree cruelty to a juvenile, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The attack took place inside Pedescleaux's home, and neighbors say she posted a video to her Instagram shortly after the stabbings, according to Fox 8.

"I'm dying. My children is dead. I'm done. I'm done with life," she said in the video, adding "It's all Jermaine's fault."

The father, Jermaine Roberts, soon learned of the incident and surveillance footage shows him pulling up to the house and rushing inside from his vehicle. He then leaves the house carrying both toddlers to take them to the hospital.

NEW ORLEANS BUSINESS OWNERS SAY CRIME IS OUT OF CONTROL, SOFT-ON-CRIME POLICIES WREAKING HAVOC

Roberts and Pedescleaux were in a custody battle over their children, according to NOLA.com.

Roberts had reportedly initiated the battle with a lawsuit, arguing Pedescleaux was "not stable or providing a healthy environment for the kids."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 4-year-old girl died at the hospital, while her 2-year-old brother is listed as in critical condition.