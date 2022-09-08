Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Louisiana
Published

Louisiana state board official arrested during drug deal involving methamphetamine and fentanyl: police

The Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners fired the official after her arrest on Tuesday

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The executive secretary of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners was arrested during an alleged drug deal involving methamphetamine and fentanyl at a fast food restaurant in southeastern Louisiana this week, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. 

Bridgette Hull, 37, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule II drugs, fentanyl and methamphetamine, as well as one count of possession with intent to distribute a schedule I drug and possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance. 

Bridgette Hull, 37, lost her job as the executive secretary of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners after being arrested during an alleged drug deal on Tuesday. 

Bridgette Hull, 37, lost her job as the executive secretary of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners after being arrested during an alleged drug deal on Tuesday.  (Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

The Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners, which is the regulatory body governing the contract security industry, held a special meeting on Thursday morning for "discussion of the character, professional competence, or physical or mental health" of Hull. 

The board unanimously voted to immediately fire her, according to WAFB. 

BORDER OFFICIALS IN ARIZONA SEIZE 102K FENTANYL PILLS, 14 POUNDS OF FENTANYL POWDER HIDDEN IN ICE CHEST

On Tuesday afternoon, sheriff's deputies were contacted by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office about assistance in making an arrest. 

When deputies arrived at the fast food restaurant, one suspect, Steven McCarthy, allegedly fled before wrecking his vehicle. He was taken into custody and charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, obstruction of justice, possession of a firearm, and other crimes. 

  • Drug dealing suspect
    Image 1 of 4

    Steven McCarthy is facing drug and weapons charges in relation to a botched drug deal this week.  (Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

  • Gun and drugs seized during arrest
    Image 2 of 4

    Authorities seized methamphetamine and fentanyl after arrested the two suspects.  (Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

  • Methamphetamine and Fentanyl arrest
    Image 3 of 4

    (Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

  • Methamphetamine and Fentanyl arrest
    Image 4 of 4

    (Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

Hull, described by police as McCarthy's "acquaintance," was also arrested near the scene. The two were "found to be in the middle of a drug transaction," the sheriff's office said. 

She is currently being held at Livingston Parish Detention Center, according to jail records. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners did not return a request for comment on Thursday. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 