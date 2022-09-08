Louisiana state board official arrested during drug deal involving methamphetamine and fentanyl: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The executive secretary of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners was arrested during an alleged drug deal involving methamphetamine and fentanyl at a fast food restaurant in southeastern Louisiana this week, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

Bridgette Hull, 37, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule II drugs, fentanyl and methamphetamine, as well as one count of possession with intent to distribute a schedule I drug and possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance.

The Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners, which is the regulatory body governing the contract security industry, held a special meeting on Thursday morning for "discussion of the character, professional competence, or physical or mental health" of Hull.

The board unanimously voted to immediately fire her, according to WAFB.

On Tuesday afternoon, sheriff's deputies were contacted by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office about assistance in making an arrest.

When deputies arrived at the fast food restaurant, one suspect, Steven McCarthy, allegedly fled before wrecking his vehicle. He was taken into custody and charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, obstruction of justice, possession of a firearm, and other crimes.

Hull, described by police as McCarthy's "acquaintance," was also arrested near the scene. The two were "found to be in the middle of a drug transaction," the sheriff's office said.

She is currently being held at Livingston Parish Detention Center, according to jail records.

The Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners did not return a request for comment on Thursday.