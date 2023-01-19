Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Louisiana
Published

Louisiana police department investigates vandalized cemetery

Louisiana cemetery considering security cameras as deterrent

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A south Louisiana police department has launched an investigation after several headstones and urns were damaged or displaced at a cemetery over the weekend.

In addition, some of the graves at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery appeared to have been set on fire, news outlets reported.

Crews from the city and Seale Funeral Home were scheduled Wednesday to continue repairs on about 40 graves.

Denham Springs Police said the damage was done sometime Saturday or Sunday. Anyone who might know anything about the alleged incident is asked to contact the department.

LOUISIANA DEBATES SPECIAL LEGISLATIVE SESSION TO ADDRESS INSURANCE CRISIS

A Louisiana police department is investigating vandalized cemetery that was set on fire over the weekend. Nearly 50 graves will be repaired on Wednesday. 

A Louisiana police department is investigating vandalized cemetery that was set on fire over the weekend. Nearly 50 graves will be repaired on Wednesday. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rene Fletcher was one of the many people who said they were shocked after discovering the vandalism. Her mother is buried at the cemetery and she doesn't understand how someone could vandalize a person's grave.

"It takes a sick person, I don’t care how old or how young, to come to a cemetery and so something like this," Fletcher told WBRZ-TV.

Mayor Gerard Landry hopes police can find whoever is responsible soon.

"They’ve done a report, I’m sure they are looking at doorbell video and security cameras from the surrounding areas, and hopefully they can find these guys," Landry told the television station.

City Council members are already working to stop similar incidents from occurring in the future. Councilwoman Lori Lamm-Williams, in a statement, said that solution may involve installing cameras at the cemetery.