Louisiana police department investigates vandalized cemetery

A south Louisiana police department has launched an investigation after several headstones and urns were damaged or displaced at a cemetery over the weekend.

In addition, some of the graves at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery appeared to have been set on fire, news outlets reported.

Crews from the city and Seale Funeral Home were scheduled Wednesday to continue repairs on about 40 graves.

Denham Springs Police said the damage was done sometime Saturday or Sunday. Anyone who might know anything about the alleged incident is asked to contact the department.

Rene Fletcher was one of the many people who said they were shocked after discovering the vandalism. Her mother is buried at the cemetery and she doesn't understand how someone could vandalize a person's grave.

"It takes a sick person, I don’t care how old or how young, to come to a cemetery and so something like this," Fletcher told WBRZ-TV.

Mayor Gerard Landry hopes police can find whoever is responsible soon.

"They’ve done a report, I’m sure they are looking at doorbell video and security cameras from the surrounding areas, and hopefully they can find these guys," Landry told the television station.

City Council members are already working to stop similar incidents from occurring in the future. Councilwoman Lori Lamm-Williams, in a statement, said that solution may involve installing cameras at the cemetery.