Louisiana high school brawl results in multiple students arrested, officer injured

Louisiana authorities found a loaded gun near the school during the fight

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Ten people were arrested Wednesday following a brawl at a Louisiana high school campus involving students and parents, according to reports. 

The fight occurred on the campus of the EBR Readiness Alternative School in Baton Rouge, FOX Baton Rouge reported.

School security officers responded to reports of a disturbance in a courtyard outside the gym around 8:15 a.m. There were reportedly 200 students and parents fighting.

The EBR Readiness Alternative School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Ten students were arrested after a brawl at the school Wednesday that injured police officers. 

The EBR Readiness Alternative School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Ten students were arrested after a brawl at the school Wednesday that injured police officers.  (Google Maps)

A Baton Rouge police officer was injured and taken to a hospital with a broken hip and head lacerations. Officials said a loaded gun was found in a grassy area in front of the school. 

Several students were arrested, including a 17-year-old male charged with second-degree battery of a police officer and five 16- and 17-year-olds charged with disturbing the peace by fistic encounter.

The school educates high school students who have been suspended or expelled from other East Baton Rouge Parish public schools. The school remains open with increased security, EBR Schools Director of Communications Ben Lemoine said, according to WAFB-TV.

Fox News Digital has reached out to authorities and the East Baton Rouge Parish School System. 

