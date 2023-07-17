Expand / Collapse search
Louisiana
Louisiana gunman opens fire after losing job, kills two employees: report

The Louisiana gunman was reportedly a former employee of the shipyard

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano
Two men were killed when a gunman opened fire at a Louisiana shipyard on Monday, authorities said.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that the shooting took place at FMT Shipyard and Repair in Harvey at around 1 p.m., according to FOX 8 Live.

FMT Shipyard exteriors

The shooting, which killed two men, took place at around 1:00 p.m. at the FMT Shipyard in Harvey. (Google Maps)

Authorities said the suspect was a former employee who was fired recently, but did not disclose his name. Police have also not released the names or ages of the victims.

According to NOLA.com, the suspect is still at large.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office for more information, but has not yet heard back.