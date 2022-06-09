Biden DOJ opens federal investigation into Louisiana State Police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Department of Justice is opening an investigation into the Louisiana State Police for allegedly failing to punish police beatings of mostly black men, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday.

The investigation will focus on all aspects of LSP policing to determine instances of excessive force and whether it engages in racially discriminatory policing, according to the DOJ.

"Every American, regardless of race, has the right to constitutional policing," Clarke said in a statement. "Based on an extensive review of publicly available information and information provided to us, we find significant justification to investigate whether Louisiana State Police engages in excessive force and engages in racially discriminatory policing against Black residents and other people of color."

"The Justice Department stands ready to use every tool in our arsenal to confront allegations of misconduct and to ensure legitimacy during encounters with law enforcement," she added.

Major scrutiny on the LSP first arose following the 2019 deadly arrest of Ronald Greene. Greene was beaten and dragged by officers following a police chase.

Bodycam footage of the incident wasn't released publicly until two years later in 2021, but it showed officers repeatedly stunning, dragging, and choking Greene.

LSP initially told Greene's family that he had died after crashing into a tree, a claim later contradicted by the footage.