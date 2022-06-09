Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Biden DOJ opens federal investigation into Louisiana State Police

The investigation comes three years after Ronald Greene's deadly arrest

By Anders Hagstrom , Jake Gibson | Fox News
The U.S. Department of Justice is opening an investigation into the Louisiana State Police for allegedly failing to punish police beatings of mostly black men, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday.

The investigation will focus on all aspects of LSP policing to determine instances of excessive force and whether it engages in racially discriminatory policing, according to the DOJ.

"Every American, regardless of race, has the right to constitutional policing," Clarke said in a statement. "Based on an extensive review of publicly available information and information provided to us, we find significant justification to investigate whether Louisiana State Police engages in excessive force and engages in racially discriminatory policing against Black residents and other people of color."

"The Justice Department stands ready to use every tool in our arsenal to confront allegations of misconduct and to ensure legitimacy during encounters with law enforcement," she added.

This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn camera, shows trooper Kory York bending over with his foot on Ronald Greene's shoulder after he was taken into custody on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. The video obtained by The Associated Press shows Louisiana state troopers stunning, punching and dragging the Black man as he apologizes for leading them on a high-speed chase, footage authorities refused to release in the two years since Greene died in police custody. (Louisiana State Police via AP)

Major scrutiny on the LSP first arose following the 2019 deadly arrest of Ronald Greene. Greene was beaten and dragged by officers following a police chase.

Bodycam footage of the incident wasn't released publicly until two years later in 2021, but it showed officers repeatedly stunning, dragging, and choking Greene.

LSP initially told Greene's family that he had died after crashing into a tree, a claim later contradicted by the footage.

Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders