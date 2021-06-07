Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles
Published

Los Angeles boardwalk performer brutally attacked at Venice Beach

Attack is latest on the boardwalk that has seen the homeless population rise

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Venice Beach taken over by homeless encampmentsVideo

Venice Beach taken over by homeless encampments

Fox News' Lawrence Jones speaks with California residents who share their safety concerns on the homeless crisis.

Police in Los Angeles are looking for a suspect seen on video punching out a man in his 70s who was performing on the Venice Beach boardwalk Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The victim suffered lacerations to his face during the attack, which happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Ocean Ave., KTTV, the Fox-owned TV station in Los Angeles reported, citing the LAPD.

RESIDENTS IN LOS ANGELES' VENICE NEIGHBORHOOD FRUSTRATED OVER LARGE HOMELESS ENCAMPMENT, SHOOTINGS, STABBINGS

Video posted on the Twitter account Venice Beach Boardwalk, which describes itself as "documenting the decline of the world-famous Venice Beach Boardwalk," shows a shirtless man walking past the victim as he performs. The suspect can be seen turning around and punching the victim from behind.

After a cut in the video, the elderly victim can be seen lying on the ground as first responders render first aid.

The victim, described as a well-known performer on the boardwalk, was taken to a hospital and his current condition was not immediately known, the Venice Current reported.

The suspect remains at large. No additional information has been released.

Venice, CA residents beg for help with homeless camps, crimeVideo

Authorities have asked anyone with details on the boardwalk attack to contact the LAPD.

Residents in Los Angeles' coastal Venice neighborhood have been calling for action over the expansion of homeless encampments along the city's famous boardwalk – Ocean Front Walk – and elsewhere in a neighborhood known for its beach and canals.

The homeless encampments in the area have been connected to a string of crimes, including shootings, fights, fires and drug use. 

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.

