Los Angeles taxpayers to foot millions for 'peaceful' anti-ICE protests

The violent and destructive Los Angeles anti-ICE protests cost taxpayers $32 million, according to a report by the city budget chief.

Controller Kenneth Mejia posted the figures on X, detailing what the money from local taxpayers will be funding. City taxpayers are on the hook for emergency services, cleanup and public property damage, all stemming from the protests that turned into riots, according to Mejia's post.

More than $29 million, or 92% of the cost, is for the Los Angeles Police Department's response. Part of these funds will also cover the cost of the citywide tactical alerts.

A little more than $1 million will go to the city’s efforts to clean up the city and repair damage to public property, according to Mejia's post.

The rest of the money will be distributed to various departments, such as the Los Angeles Fire Department, the city's street services, general services, tourism and others.

Mejia noted the funding did not factor in potential lawsuits that could arise from the unrest.

The protests, described as "peaceful" by Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and the liberal media, saw demonstrators violently clash with the LAPD over multiple days, prompting President Donald Trump to deploy both the National Guard and active-duty military personnel.

The protests have led to several arrests, including Grzegorz Vandenberg, 48. He was charged with buying fireworks with the intent to harm law enforcement and government officials during the protests, according to the Department of Justice.

While at a store, federal authorities allege, he told employees he previously served in the military’s special forces and claimed he could make pipe bombs before revealing he was planning to travel to Los Angeles to kill law enforcement officers and government officials in the anti-ICE riots.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert G. Luna announced that nearly a dozen deputies were injured during the ongoing riots after protesters launched rocks, Molotov cocktails and "high-grade pyrotechnics" at them.

Since June 7, the LAPD has made over 500 arrests related to protests, according to the LAPD.

Mejia's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

