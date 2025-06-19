Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Federal agents thwart man's explosive alleged plot against officers during LA riots

Store employees alerted authorities after suspect allegedly requested 'largest explosives available' to use against law enforcement

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
Published
A man is in custody after federal authorities foiled an alleged plan to use large-scale fireworks and other explosive devices against police and government officials at riots protesting deportation efforts in California

Grzegorz Vandenberg, 48, is facing federal charges for allegedly buying fireworks with the intent to harm law enforcement officers and government officials at the Los Angeles protests, the Department of Justice said in a press release. 

Vandenberg allegedly visited a travel center in New Mexico, where he "requested assistance in selecting fireworks that could be thrown directly at people to cause harm," according to prosecutors

ANTI-ICE RIOTERS MAY FACE DOMESTIC TERRORISM FEDERAL CHARGES AS TRUMP ADMIN SENDS STERN MESSAGE: RET FBI AGENT

LAPD less-lethal projectile

A law enforcement officer fires a less-lethal projectile during a protest Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Noah Berger)

While at the store, federal authorities allege, he told employees he previously served in the military’s special forces and claimed he could make pipe bombs before revealing he was planning to travel to Los Angeles to kill law enforcement officers and government officials in the anti-ICE riots. 

"This man allegedly intended to use the chaotic riots in Los Angeles as an opportunity to commit deadly violence against law enforcement officers," Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement. "Threats like these strike at the heart of law and order. We will not hesitate to bring federal charges against anyone who seeks to harm law enforcement or endanger the safety of our communities."

Staff members at the store told authorities Vandenberg requested to buy the "largest explosives available" and invited an employee to join him at the riots, the DOJ said. 

LOS ANGELES DA DELIVERS SCATHING WARNING TO VIOLENT PROTESTERS CAUSING HAVOC: 'WE'RE COMING FOR YOU'

Protesters clash with police

Protesters clash with police in Los Angeles June 8, 2025. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

He also allegedly claimed to be in possession of mortar explosives and further revealed his plan to use them on officers at the riots. Vandenberg ultimately "purchased six mortars," each containing 60 grams of gunpowder, and 36 large fireworks, according to federal prosecutors. 

"Our message is clear: If you come after law enforcement officers, the FBI will spare no effort to find you and bring you to justice," FBI Director Kash Patel said. "This defendant allegedly intended to use explosives to attack police officers currently conducting law enforcement operations in Los Angeles and – with the help of a store cashier who took down his license plate information – we were able to put a stop to that plan." 

The DOJ did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

AG BONDI SAYS FBI HAS IDENTIFIED SUSPECT ACCUSED OF ASSAULTING FEDERAL OFFICER, AS TRUMP VOWS TOUGH RESPONSE

Los Angeles protests

Sheriff's deputies stand amid tear gas during a "No Kings" demonstration in the one-square-mile area where daily protests have been occurring in response to federal immigration raids June 14, 2025, in Los Angeles. (David McNew/Getty Images)

Vandenberg was charged with transporting explosives in interstate commerce with the knowledge and intent that they would be used to kill, injure or intimidate individuals, according to the DOJ. He is in custody as he awaits trial and faces up to 10 years in federal prison if convicted. 

Fox News Digital was unable to immediately identify an attorney for Vandenberg. 

"Targeting law enforcement with violence is not protest – it’s a crime," U.S. Attorney Ryan Ellison for the District of New Mexico said. "Anyone who attempts to harm officers or undermine public safety will be held accountable."

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.