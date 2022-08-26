Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

Los Angeles, San Francisco billboards warn residents not to move to Texas, citing Uvalde school shooting

The signs in Los Angeles and San Francisco use the Uvalde, Texas, mass shooting to urge Californians to not move to Texas

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Billboards in Los Angeles and San Francisco are urging Californians to resist the urge to move to Texas as the state faces an exodus of residents leaving for the Lone Star state.

The billboards use the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 school children and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting, as a warning against living in Texas. 

"The Texas Miracle Died in Uvalde. Don't move to Texas," the billboard in Los Angeles reads, along with the words "Don't mess with Texas" crossed out in red paint. 

The billboards don't appear to be tied to a political organization, Fox Los Angeles reported. 

A billboard in Los Angeles is using the Uvalde, Texas, mass shooting to advocate against moving to Texas as California sees a decline in its population. 

A billboard in Los Angeles is using the Uvalde, Texas, mass shooting to advocate against moving to Texas as California sees a decline in its population.  (Fox Los Angeles)

The Los Angeles billboard is located in Universal City near State Route 101, and the San Francisco sign is located in the south of the Market neighborhood. Both are busy areas. 

Over the past several years, Californians have opted to move elsewhere in an effort to find affordable housing, lower taxes and better business environments, among other factors. The states seeing the biggest gains are Texas, Nevada and Arizona Fox Los Angeles reported. 

Meanwhile, red states such as Florida, in addition to Texas, are seeing their populations grow. 

In terms of numbers alone, between 2020 and 2021, the largest gains in domestic migration (the movement of people from one area of the U.S. to another) were in Florida with 220,890, followed by Texas and Arizona. The largest domestic migration losses were in California, which lost 367,299 residents, followed by New York and Illinois.

Fox News' Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.