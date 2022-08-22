Family of Houston man shot dead and burned still searching for answers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brandon Truman, 28, was shot dead and lit on fire in north Houston on Oct. 19, 2021, but his family is still searching for answers 10 months later.

Jennifer Forbes, Truman's mother, said that her son would have turned 29 last week.

"Nobody can understand why somebody would do that harsh to Brandon," she told Fox 26 Houston.

"Shoot him, strip him naked, wrap him in a sheet, put him in a black trash bag, and then drive him to the dump site. Get out, pour gasoline on him and set him on fire. Why would you go through all of that?"

Truman's remains were found in a remote area about 20 miles north of downtown Houston near George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Forbes doesn't live in Texas but is hopeful that someone will come forward who knows what happened to her son.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in the case. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).