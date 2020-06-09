Los Angeles police investigating lawyer who allegedly called for cops to be 'picked off'

The Los Angeles Police Department says it’s investigating a lawyer after he reportedly posted on Instagram that he would "defend to the death any African American who picked off a cop or two.”

Mark McBride, a San Gabriel criminal defense attorney, allegedly made the comments in response to a recent post about police brutality, according to Fox 11.

“It won’t stop until black people start murdering cops, which they should do often and with great relish,” the station says one of the posts read. “These ----sucking, low IQ, can’t get into law school jarheads need an asphalt nap, during which they’re bleeding out on the street where they’re shot down. I would have no problem with them. I would absolutely 100% defend to the death of any African American who picked off a cop or two. It’s time, it’s well past time.”

In a follow-up post, McBridge allegedly wrote “it wouldn’t be the first time I’ve defended ‘terrorists’, sign me up pro bono for somebody’s granddad putting a couple of hollow points between the eyes of these PTSD addled rednecks, I’d take one or two pro bono,” Fox 11 adds.

The LAPD told the station that it is now investigating the posts.

“When we first saw the comments it was disgust, it was anger,” Sgt. Jerretta Sandoz, Vice President of the Los Angeles Police Protective League union, said in an interview with Fox 11.

“He should definitely be disbarred and he will be reported to the state bar,” she added. “For threats, especially that vile, it’s disgusting, disheartening, and that person definitely needs to be reported and we will ensure there is a full investigation done, and that is underway.”

The station reported that it confronted a “disheveled looking” McBride on Monday at a house listed as his current office location, where he said he had nothing to say – but he did not deny writing the comments.