Los Angeles police arrest 'Two O’Clock Rock' burglar after 70 robberies

A 62-year-old who was dubbed the "Two O’Clock Rock" burglar because of the more than 70 commercial burglaries in Los Angeles to which he was linked got arrested last week, authorities said Thursday.

Rueben Virgil Newhouse was taken into custody March 1 after a concerned citizen reported a cash register dumped on a sidewalk, police said.

He faces 23 counts of second-degree burglary.

Newhouse allegedly targeted dozens of small businesses in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley from October 2020 to February 2022. His criminal history dates back to 1977, and he has "numerous" burglary and drug-related arrests, authorities said during a news conference.

That includes 20 felony arrests, eight felony convictions and eight misdemeanors. He was discharged from parole in July 2021, months after committing the first in the series of burglaries, police said.

He has been on parole "on and off" four times, authorities said.

Police dubbed Newhouse the "Two O'Clock Rock" burglar because he allegedly committed his crimes between 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. He would enter a business by using a rock or hammer to break the glass door or window, police said.

He always wore a mask and gloves.

Police used surveillance footage from 23 of 26 robberies to identify Newhouse and authorities used "old fashion detective work" to track him down, they said.

Newhouse is estimated to have caused over $200,000 dollars in monetary theft and property damage to small business owners.

When officers searched his apartment, they discovered burglary tools and items taken from several businesses, including a tip jar, a trash can, and hair products, police said.

Newhouse is being held in Los Angeles County jail on a $505,000 bond.

Fox News' Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.