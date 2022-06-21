Expand / Collapse search
Homicide
Published

Los Angeles murder suspect identified as boyfriend of victim, manhunt underway

Los Angeles police said Karvin Francell Williams, 32, shot and killed his girlfriend and another man near where her three children were present

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Police in Los Angeles are looking for a double-homicide suspect who allegedly shot and killed two people last week, one of them his girlfriend, in Hollywood as three young children of one of the victims were nearby. 

Authorities released an image of Marvin Francell Williams, 32, on Tuesday. 

They believe Williams fatally shot Nadia Campbell, 35, and Ajani Patridge, 40, on June 16. At the time, authorities said they received multiple 911 calls about shots being fired in the area, the Los Angeles Police Department said. 

When officers arrived, they found two dead victims lying in the street in the area of Carlos Avenue and Gower Street.

Marvin Francell Williams, 32, allegedly killed his girlfriend and another man last week in Hollywood as her three young children were nearby, Los Angeles police said.

Marvin Francell Williams, 32, allegedly killed his girlfriend and another man last week in Hollywood as her three young children were nearby, Los Angeles police said. (Los Angeles Police Department)

Campbell's three children were in a vehicle nearby when the murders occurred, police said. Investigators said Williams was dating Campbell and that the crime involved domestic violence. 

They did not disclose Patridge's relationship with Campbell or Williams. 

Williams, a Compton resident, is considered armed and dangerous, police said. He has multiple neck tattoos and was described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.