Los Angeles murder suspect identified as boyfriend of victim, manhunt underway

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Los Angeles are looking for a double-homicide suspect who allegedly shot and killed two people last week, one of them his girlfriend, in Hollywood as three young children of one of the victims were nearby.

Authorities released an image of Marvin Francell Williams, 32, on Tuesday.

They believe Williams fatally shot Nadia Campbell, 35, and Ajani Patridge, 40, on June 16. At the time, authorities said they received multiple 911 calls about shots being fired in the area, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

When officers arrived, they found two dead victims lying in the street in the area of Carlos Avenue and Gower Street.

ARMED SUSPECT SURRENDERS TO POLICE AFTER BARRICADING HIMSELF IN LOS ANGELES HOTEL ROOM, TAKING HOSTAGES

Campbell's three children were in a vehicle nearby when the murders occurred, police said. Investigators said Williams was dating Campbell and that the crime involved domestic violence.

They did not disclose Patridge's relationship with Campbell or Williams.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Williams, a Compton resident, is considered armed and dangerous, police said. He has multiple neck tattoos and was described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds.