Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

True Crime

Los Angeles manhunt underway for serial killer suspected in string of deaths

Unidentified shooter suspected of killing at least three homeless people in Los Angeles, authorities warn

Michael Ruiz By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
close
Los Angeles car chase turns into armed robbery on freeway Video

Los Angeles car chase turns into armed robbery on freeway

Masked thieves on 10 Freeway rob man in broad daylight Tuesday after another vehicle intentionally crashed into his car. (Credit: @icellphonez / AUTO OVERLOAD /TMX)

Los Angeles authorities who have been struggling to deal with a homelessness crisis in the city for years urged "unhoused" individuals to "come in" Friday, saying that a serial killer is believed to be on the loose targeting people sleeping alone outdoors.

Three shooting murders happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, Monday and Wednesday, according to authorities. One was killed on a couch in an alley. Another was gunned down while sleeping on a sidewalk. A third victim was pushing a shopping cart, stopped near an exterior power outlet, and was shot and killed. 

In all three cases, a lone suspect walked up, opened fire, and walked away, he said. However, police also released a surveillance image of a potential suspect vehicle.

HOMELESS SUSPECT IN HOLLYWOOD ACTIVIST MURDER WARNED ‘MY GLOCK IS LOADED’: COURT DOCS

LA serial killer suspect

The Los Angeles Police Department released this surveillance image of a potential serial killing suspect targeting homeless people in the city. (LAPD)

The city's police chief, Michel Moore, described the suspect only as a lone individual believed to be male, wearing a hoodie and other simple clothing. There are no known eyewitnesses. He said that it's still early in the investigation, but detectives believe the same person committed all three murders.

The victims were not in or near homeless encampments but were on the streets alone.

LA INTERNAL AFFAIRS WATCHDOG ACCUSES LEFTIST BOSS OF HIDING FACTS TO THWART SHERIFF'S RE-ELECTION

LA serial killer suspect vehicle

The Los Angeles Police Department released this surveillance image of a potential suspect vehicle as city leaders warned a serial killer may be targeting homeless people. (LAPD)

"We don't know what the motive is on this, except we know that the targeting is three individuals, sleeping alone, that were houseless," Moore said.

Other than being homeless, the victims did not have much else in common, he added.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRUE CRIME FROM FOX NEWS

"Those that are alone, do not be alone," he warned, after Mayor Karen Bass urged people to seek shelters.

LAPD map with three locations marked

Three locations shown on a map revealed by the Los Angeles Police Department Friday as they ask for the public's help tracking a potential serial killer who targets homeless people. (LAPD)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We will find you, we will catch you, and you will be held accountable," Bass vowed. 

Fox News' Tracy Wright contributed to this report.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports